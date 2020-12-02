Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Sullivan is in line for his first Ireland cap against Scotland

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan is in line to make his Ireland debut after being named among the replacements for the Autumn Nations Cup game with Scotland.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw return from injury to take their places in the starting line-up for Saturday's third-place play-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Bundee Aki, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Caelan Doris come into the team as coach Andy Farrell makes six changes.

Ireland beat Wales and Georgia in Group A but lost to England.

Their two victories from three matches saw them finish second in their group and set up the match against Scotland, who were runners-up in Group B behind France.

O'Sullivan was called into the squad before the game with Georgia to provide front-row cover and is now set to make his bow in the Dublin encounter, which will mark the end of a busy autumn campaign for Ireland.

Skipper Sexton sustained a hamstring strain in his side's win over Wales in their opening fixture of the competition, with centre Henshaw suffering an abductor muscle injury in the same game. Both returned to training on Monday.

Aki comes in to partner Henshaw in midfield as Chris Farrell drops to the bench and Stuart McCloskey fails to make the matchday squad.

Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton missed the Autumn Nations Cup games against England and Georgia

Healy replaces Finlay Bealham in the front row, while O'Mahony and Doris are included in the back row at the expense of Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors, who was forced off for a head injury assessment in the laboured 23-10 win over Georgia last weekend.

Versatile Munster forward CJ Stander moves from number eight to flanker to accommodate the inclusion of Doris at the base of the scrum.

Billy Burns was ruled out of the game with Scotland after suffering a groin injury on his try-scoring first start against Georgia, with James Lowe missing Sunday's game with a similar injury.

After criticism of their performance against Georgia, Ireland will be keen to finish their season on a high.

Ireland: Stockdale; Keenan, Aki, Henshaw, Earls; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Porter; Henderson, James Ryan; Stander, O'Mahony, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, O'Sullivan, John Ryan, Roux, van der Flier, Gibson Park, R Byrne, Farrell.