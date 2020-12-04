Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fotu Lokotui (left) joined Glasgow from Doncaster Knights

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sat, 4 Dec Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: BBC Sport website

Glasgow Warriors summer signing Fotu Lokotui and Dragons lock Ben Carter will make their first league starts as the sides meet in the Pro14.

Tonga international Lokotui replaces the injured Tom Gordon at openside flanker, while Niko Matawalu starts in place of Ratu Tagive on the wing.

Carter, a 19-year-old academy graduate, is one of six changes for Dragons.

Centre Nick Tompkins is among the replacements after being released from Wales' national squad.

The two sides are level on points, four adrift of third-top Ospreys, although Dragons have two games in hand.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson goes for consistency of selection as he looks to build on a 19-10 win away to Cardiff Blues that ended a four-game losing streak.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan has decided to make changes despite his side, for whom wing Jared Rosser will make a 50th appearance, also winning on the travels last time out, 26-19 against Benetton.

Hooker Ellis Shipp makes his first start of the season, alongside tighthead Aaron Jarvis, in a new-look front row.

Taine Basham is called up to wear the number seven jersey, Harrison Keddie moves across the back row to blindside flanker, while centre Jack Dixon is named in the back line alongside Jamie Roberts.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson: "After a victory away to Cardiff and with a number of individuals putting in impressive performances, we've looked to keep consistency in our starting line-up.

"It is an opportunity for us to continue to build on our recent performances. Dragons are coming off the back of a good away game and I know they'll be coming here ready to take us on."

Dragons head coach Dean Ryan: "I was pleased with the display in Italy. It was a controlled performance, especially after we had to adapt after a couple of injuries early on.

"Our ability to make amendments on the field is getting better and now we will have to do that again this week in Glasgow. We are playing a side that is very challenging around phase play, are innovative around how they start the game and who will want to play at a fast pace on a plastic pitch."

Line-ups

Glasgow Warriors: Bryce, Jones, Grigg, Fergusson, Matawalu, Horne, Kennedy; Seiuli, Stewart, Pieretto, Bean, McDonald, Harley, Lokotui, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Matthews, Allan, Rae, Bain, Ioane, Dobie, Thomson, Tagive.

Dragons: Lewis, Rosser, Dixon, Roberts, Hewitt, Davies, Williams (capt); Harris, Shipp, Jarvis, Carter, Screech, Keddie, Basham, Griffiths.

Replacements: Hibbard, Maguire, Coleman, Maksymiw, Taylor, Knoyle, Tompkins, Jenkins.