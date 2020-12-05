Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vunipola scored his second England try in the 24-13 win over Wales last week

Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary

England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of his side's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham on Sunday with a calf problem.

The Saracens forward sustained the injury against Wales last Saturday and has failed to recover in time.

Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV, with Joe Marler joining the replacements.

"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," said England's attack coach Simon Amor.

"We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it."

Line-ups

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Malins, Marchant.

France: Dulin; Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Couilloud; Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tofofua.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Atonio, Ducat, Macalou, Bezy, Carbonel, Barassi.