England v France: Mako Vunipola ruled out of Autumn Nations Cup final with calf injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn Nations Cup final - England v France
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 6 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport app and website with live text commentary
England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of his side's Autumn Nations Cup final against France at Twickenham on Sunday with a calf problem.
The Saracens forward sustained the injury against Wales last Saturday and has failed to recover in time.
Ellis Genge is promoted from the bench into the starting XV, with Joe Marler joining the replacements.
"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," said England's attack coach Simon Amor.
"We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it."
- We're not underestimating France - Jones
- 'Rugby doesn't know how to deal with racism'
- France's Ibanez rejects 'farce' calls
Line-ups
England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Malins, Marchant.
France: Dulin; Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Couilloud; Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tofofua.
Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Atonio, Ducat, Macalou, Bezy, Carbonel, Barassi.
- Louis Theroux is back: I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel joins for his new series
- Harry Kane exclusive: The England captain talks VAR, fans returning and Justin Bieber