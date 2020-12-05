Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nemani Nadolo scored a hat-trick of tries for Fiji

Autumn Nations Cup Georgia (10) 24 Tries: Melikidze, Saghinadze 2 Cons: Abzhandadze 3 Pen: Abzhandadze Fiji (19) 38 Tries: Nadolo 3, Dyer, Tuisova, Kunavul Cons: Volavola 4

Fiji ran in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secure seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

It was Fiji's first match after games with France, Italy and Scotland were cancelled because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Nemani Nadolo scored a hat-trick of tries, with Mesulame Kunavula, John Dyer, and Josua Tuisova also crossing.

Beka Saghinadze, two, and Giorgi Melikidze both went over for Georgia.

Georgia finished bottom of Pool A after being beaten by England, Wales and Ireland, while Fiji's three aborted matches all resulted in automatic 28-0 defeats.

Nadolo crossed in the first minute and Dyer added a second five minutes later, but Georgia pegged the Pacific Islanders back to a nine-point lead at the break as Melikidze and Tuisova exchanged tries.

An electric second half saw Fiji cross three times in 22 minutes before Georgia showed fight to respond with two tries from Saghinadze.