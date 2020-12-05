Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies and George North are an unfamiliar midfield partnership for Wales

Autumn Nations Cup: Fifth-place play-off - Wales v Italy Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 December Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; watch on S4C and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales centre Johnny Williams has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup play-off against Italy because of a calf injury.

Williams has been replaced by British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies, who has returned after missing the last two matches with a knee injury.

Davies will line up at inside centre with George North outside him in a new-look unfamiliar midfield partnership.

Williams suffered the injury at a training session on Friday.

The Scarlets centre had been set to win his third cap and scored against England in the 24-13 defeat last weekend.

Wales had released centre Nick Tompkins back to Dragons for their Pro14 game Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.