Wales centre Johnny Williams has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup play-off against Italy because of a calf injury.
Williams has been replaced by British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies, who has returned after missing the last two matches with a knee injury.
Davies will line up at inside centre with George North outside him in a new-look unfamiliar midfield partnership.
Williams suffered the injury at a training session on Friday.
The Scarlets centre had been set to win his third cap and scored against England in the 24-13 defeat last weekend.
Wales had released centre Nick Tompkins back to Dragons for their Pro14 game Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.