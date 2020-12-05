Autumn Nations Cup: England beat France in sudden death

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments586

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell landed the winning kick in the second of the 10-minute sudden-death halves
Autumn Nations Cup: England v France
England: (7) 22
Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4, Daly
France: (13) 19
Try: Dulin Con: Jalibert Pens: Jalibert 2, Carbonel 2

Owen Farrell finally found his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty and subdue a stand-in France to win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

Pre-match favourites England needed a last-minute try from Luke-Cowan Dickie to take the contest to sudden death.

In a helter-skelter extra-time period, Farrell missed a straightforward penalty shot to win the game.

But the captain stepped up once more to nail a kick from a tricky angle to clinch the title.

England's players raced over to mob their skipper as the ball split the posts to finally put an extraordinary, see-sawing contest to rest.

The bookmakers had predicted a 17-point winning margin before kick-off. Alex Corbisiero and Abbie Brown, England players past and present, forecast even more emphatic victories when interviewed by the stadium announcer before the start.

Instead the 2,000 fans, back at Twickenham for the first time since March, were treated to a cliff-hanger ending quite out of keeping with the rest of the Autumn Nations Cup.

It nearly veered wildly off script to deliver a win for a France side deprived off more than 20 first-choice stars by an availability agreement with their top clubs.

Louis Carbonel, the young fly-half who steered France's junior side to an Under-20 World Championship final victory over England in 2018, saw a kick creep over to leave the hosts needing a converted try to force extra-time with four minutes to go.

It was a task that England met. Just. Cowan-Dickie burrowed over from the back of a rolling maul in the final play of the game to set up a shoot-out.

With fatigue biting and minds scrambled by the new format, the game finally opened up as both sides searched for the knockout punch.

It was England and Farrell who finally landed it to avenge February's defeat in Paris at the start of the Six Nations.

France's energy lights up Twickenham

Brice Dulin
Brice Dulin, the most experienced player in France's line-up, scored the visitors' try

From the first moments of the match, France showed the raw enthusiasm and energy they had to offer the contest. Cameron Woki chased up the opening kick-off and dragged catcher Anthony Watson into touch.

And England never fully recovered control. France, full of running and adventure, refused to play the role of runners-up in waiting that many had given them before kick-off.

Farrell took the first points of the day as England's scrum forced a penalty but France's enterprise was rewarded when 22-year-old fly-half Matthieu Jalibert dummied and darted between Farrell and Jamie George before feeding Brice Dulin for a fine score.

England were dominant in the set-piece, but they struggled to pin down the visitors, who revelled in the chaos and space caused by their high-tempo game.

As the half came to a close England seemed to have France where they wanted them.

Tom Curry's rumble camped them five metres out. But a superb defensive set from a France side now drilled by former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards repelled the hosts and quietened the 2,000 home fans, as they protected their seven-point advantage through to the break.

England's errors continued to allow a callow France side, containing just 68 caps to the hosts' 772, to wriggle out of tricky field positions in the second half.

Farrell duffed a kick off the tee, Daly clumped another out on the full, a line-out five out from the French line was stolen by the visitors.

And when Farrell missed another shot at goal from nearly straight in front, belief flowed on the French bench.

Every decision was cheered by the visiting coaches, every tackler slapped on the back by his team-mate. England stuck resolutely to their kick-based game, whether through tactical discipline or a lack of ideas.

It seemed like the match might have gone.

But, when it really mattered, England dug deep into their deeper wells of experience to finally reel in a final many had expected to be a formality.

Man of the match - Cameron Woki

Cameron Woki
France flanker Cameron Woki was only making his second start for France, but was a constant presence round the pitch and a reliable line-out option during his 55 minutes

Line-ups

England: Daly, Watson, Slade, Farrell, May, Ford, Youngs, Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B. Vunipola. Replacements: Malins for Watson (69), Robson for Youngs (69), Marler for Genge (58), Cowan-Dickie for George (65), Stuart for Sinckler (65), J. Hill for Launchbury (43), Earl for Underhill (43). Not Used: Marchant.

France: Dulin, Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere, Jalibert, Couilloud, Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tolofua. Replacements: Barassi for Danty (47), Carbonel for Jalibert (61), Bezy for Couilloud (80), Neti for Kolingar (52), Mauvaka for Bourgarit (52), Ducat for Pesenti (55), Macalou for Woki (55).

Comments

Join the conversation

590 comments

  • Well played France. Yes England win but you have to say they have some players coming through. Brilliant finish. Well done both teams and thanks RFU for getting a tournament for us to watch.

    • anonymouse replied:
      Some great French youth on show very similar to the England team 4/5 years ago that are now the Northern Hemispheres team to beat.

      Other nations in the NH would do well to blood youth and not cling on to old glory boys. France and England cut ties with dinosaurs years ago and are reaping the benefit and are the only sides capable of competing with SH sides.

  • Eng may have won the game & competition but France will win the plaudits and the hearts of any fair supporter.

    France the team to beat in 6N

    England have a few questions still to answer , are a few steps ahead of the rest but need to kick on.

    From an eng fan , congratulations to France , French rugby looks in a good place

    • WhenWordsFail replied:
      Clearly not. We have both cups hahaha

  • France have so much talent and now that they have a decent coaching team they are a scary prospect and they will be in with a real chance at next World Cup.

    • The Flying Dutchman replied:
      Spot on. We need to prepare well as there is still lots to be done.

  • Even as a massive England fan, France deserved to win that. If there is any consolation for them the future is looking bright.

    • U18469727 replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • England lucky. Really impressed with France. England’s inability to change their tactics mid game is a clear issue.

    • Skipperoo replied:
      err if normal kicking duties had been present the game would have been over way before the 80 minutes were up. What was it five kicks missed in total?

  • Brave brave French team. I am so proud of them today. Leading England at Twickers until extra time... chapeau!
    Bring on 6N 2021!!!

    Congrats to England for coming back into the game and winning it in sudden death despite a lacklustre first half.

    • vvales replied:
      Brilliant performance by french team of youth players....you had the world cheering you on, should have been yours but even more damage done to the English psyche.

  • Congratulations England and France.
    As a neutral (not really I’m welsh) I enjoyed the tense, brutal, hearts on sleeves rugby I just watched.
    France are a delight to watch again.
    Fair play England - you held your ground and didn’t throw it away.
    Congratulations - worthy winners.

  • Well played France. I wasn't expecting that, especially the first half performance. That passage to stop England scoring a try at the half time whistle was immense.

    Second half it was all England really but so many mistakes and I did feel sorry for the French a little.

    Farrell should have handed over kicking duty though. Terrible today.

    • U18469727 replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • Ref got the knock on from the 2nd half extra time kick off badly wrong. The Frenchman never touched the ball as clearly seen on TV. Why he didn't choose to use the TMO for such a critical call Ive no idea as France would have won a penalty. No talk about it after the game either. Very poor reffing.

    • murph replied:
      English refs are crap alright lol

  • Well done England. France, for a second string team, they were still the best team we've come against this tournament.

    • WhenWordsFail replied:
      The young French pushed us way harder than any of the other pretenders. Good match.

  • What an effort by France, absolutely terrific.
    Time to look at what to work on.
    Itoje for captain?

    • istencsapasa replied:
      Itoje is too good and too crucial to be captain, the team needs him to keep concentrating on what he is doing. England do need a new captain though, not much evidence of leadership or on-field decision making today yet again.

  • well done to both teams for putting on a great spectacle.

    However England nearly lost that due to Owen Farell pride.

    We all have bad days be man enough to let Ford or Daly take the kicks.

    If we had lost that he would have been to blame

    • BW replied:
      Completely agree couldn’t understand why he didn’t pass over to Daly for long distance kicks, reminded me of John Terry in Moscow. At least we won though!

  • Yes!

    Just the test we needed! France were excellent considering their lack of experience in their ranks.

    As a Warriors fan Lawrence may have made a difference.😉

    The French have shown what a force they are going to be heading for their WC but the talk of a cricket score over France because of the respective teams was bull.

    France,like England will fight whoever plays.

    Can we have Edwards?🏉

    • U18469727 replied:
      well played france,how many misses you let your captain miss .how many times you kick (give other team the ball).happy england won but EJ final games england never turn up ie ireland 6 nations final game few years ago .world cup final and today..

  • Really interesting game! England (esp Farrell) not at their best but giving it everything - France far stronger than some suggested. Really well played to both sides - great entertainment

  • England drive back from the dead to beat a plucky French team. Shows great character and determination.

    • ben replied:
      With a LOT of help from the referee...

  • Well done France, back to back U20 championship wins, never going to be a walk in the park but gave for an entertaining match. 12 its missed on the kicks. Malins injected some speed when he came on but an opportunity lost not to have more England youngsters on the pitch like Thorley and others. Excellent by LCD

  • https://mobile.twitter.com/stephenjones9/status/1335616696439238656

    Wow - French kids deserved to win that.

    Some of those decisions were baffling!

    • stumped replied:
      cheers Taff

  • England have more trophies this year than Wales have wins

    • flex replied:
      Weren't you just playing France?
      The fact you mention Wales speaks volumes for your priorities. Obsessed.

  • Thank you Mr Shaun Edwards for the work you do! Defending for 15 (?) phases on the line at the end of the first half was just immense.

    • Matthew1974 replied:
      and without even giving a penalty away

  • England took extra time to beat France b team France will be the team to beat now

    • flex replied:
      Not even a B side

Top Stories

Also in Sport