Wales heading in right direction, says Pivac

So that is 2020 over for the Welsh rugby team.

Thank goodness for that, some might say. A morale-boosting win over Italy bookended the calendar year neatly after Wales hammered the same opposition in their 2020 Six Nations opener in February.

But it will not paper over the cracks of a disjointed and disappointing year - Wayne Pivac's first 12 months in charge - with Wales suffering their most concerning year since 2007.

Wales' stuttering display against Italy symbolised their year. A good start and finish with elements of chaos, confusion and mediocrity in between.

Stark statistics

The statistics remain stark. Three wins in 10 matches. Two wins over Italy and an unconvincing victory over Georgia.

There have been seven defeats with a pair of losses against England, Ireland and France and a home reverse against Scotland for the first time since 2002.

Fifth place in the Six Nations, fifth place in the Autumn Nations Cup. Slumping to ninth in the world rankings, just 15 months after Wales had topped them, albeit for 24 hours.

There has been a shaky set-piece, dire discipline at the breakdown area and little evidence of the attacking adventure promised when this coaching set-up took over after the Warren Gatland era.

After Wales lost the services of Shaun Edwards to France, defence coach Byron Hayward left his job halfway through the autumn campaign.

Breakdown advisor Sam Warburton had already left his position to concentrate on other commitments with Gethin Jenkins left in charge of the defence and another appointment in the pipeline.

So events and results have heaped the pressure on Pivac, who was always going to have a tough task in succeeding Gatland.

With little evidence yet of cohesive collective progression, he knows the 2021 Six Nations campaign will be crucial in his long-term hopes of leading the side to the 2023 World Cup.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and attack coach Stephen Jones guided Scarlets to the Pro12 league title in 2017

World Cup in 2023 remains the target

Pivac's mantra has always been he was aiming to put a side in place to win that global tournament in three years.

His selections have backed up that philosophy with the coach insisting this was strengthened by confirmation Wales will be in the top group of seedings for the tournament draw in Paris on 14 December.

There were 49 players used in 2020, with 40 alone in the six-match autumn campaign and 11 new caps selected across the 12 months.

It is preferable to blood new players, but selection has at times been haphazard, with players like Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham and Johnny McNicholl initially not included in squads, jettisoned into starting sides the following weekend.

Now he has seen so many players first hand, Pivac should know what his 2021 Six Nations squad selections look like.

Over the next few weeks he has some questions to mull over. Coming to the right conclusions could be crucial in how long the Pivac project continues.

Senior statesmen

Pivac's long-term vision is that World Cup, but there are experienced players over 30 who might not make the tournament in France in three years.

He has yet to discard anybody because of age and has to negotiate a fine balance in doing so because some of those senior statesmen remain the leading players in their positions.

At 35, captain and world record caps holder Alun Wyn Jones is still Wales' leading lock and there was concern when he was forced off against Italy with a knee injury.

Alun Wyn Jones has played 143 internationals for Wales and nine Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Hooker Ken Owens, 33, has proved a major loss after missing the autumn campaign with a shoulder injury and hopes to be fit for mid-January. Ryan Elias, Sam Parry and Elliot Dee have struggled to fill the void.

Other 30-somethings like Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric were imperious against Italy and have been among the leading lights of the below-average autumn campaign.

So Pivac has to weave in new talent like Johnny Williams and Louis Rees-Zammit alongside the experience he might struggle to replace.

Pivotal positions

Pivac has shown little evidence he knows his favoured half-back combination, which is crucial to the expansive high-tempo game-plan we keep hearing about, but has yet to materialise.

Fly-half Dan Biggar is another of the 30-something brigade and Pivac has another concerning conundrum about what he does with the revered Wales 10 jersey.

Biggar, 31, has been part of some of the wonderful Wales moments over the last few years and has continually proved his critics wrong when being constantly written off in his 11-year, 87-cap international career.

But is he the man to take Wales forward to the next World Cup in such a pivotal position?

With Rhys Patchell sidelined by another head knock, Pivac gave Callum Sheedy a couple of starts this autumn after choosing to leave Jarrod Evans out of the squad.

Scrum-half selection has also become clouded with five number nines used by Pivac over the last 12 months.

The established trio of Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb and Tomos Williams have been joined by international returnee Lloyd Williams and the emergence of Kieran Hardy.

Tomos Williams missed the autumn international programme with a shoulder injury, while Davies demonstrated his explosive qualities as a try-scoring replacement against Italy.

Those two players are perhaps in pole position for the Six Nations opener against Ireland on 7 February in Cardiff. But the scrum-half situation seems more fluid and change weekly.

Johnny Williams played two tests in the autumn and scored against England

Reasons to be cheerful?

Wales have unearthed some players who could flourish on the international stage. Scarlets centre Johnny Williams and Gloucester teenage wing Rees-Zammit spring to mind.

The back-row dynamic duo of Faletau and Tipuric were majestic against Italy. Pivac will hope either of the injured duo of Josh Navidi or Ross Moriarty can add physicality and breakdown presence to complement Faletau and Tipuric.

Young Cardiff Blues flankers Botham and Lewis-Hughes had their moments and Dragons back-rower Ollie Griffiths will also be in contention.

George North's emergence as a centre option against Italy has also suggested the 100-cap wing could prolong his 10-year international career.

Pivac, who reportedly has a break clause in his contract in 2021, himself has remained relatively upbeat despite all the negativity and defeats.

He should be given a little leeway given the circumstances he has been dealt with in 2020. After all, not many coaches will have to cope with a pandemic in their first year in charge.

Given the results of the last 12 months, such understanding will be in short supply if the trend continues in the Six Nations.

One thing is for sure for Wales and Pivac himself - 2021 results must not replicate 2020.