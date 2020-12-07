Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ex-Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel has been coaching with Ulster since 2017

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel will join the Cardiff Blues coaching staff next summer.

The 39-year-old joins from Ulster where he has been part of the backroom staff since joining from Bristol in 2017.

Peel, capped 76 times by his country and three times by the British and Irish Lions, will become Blues' senior assistant coach responsible for attack for the 2021-22 season.

"I am really excited to come back to Wales," Peel said.

"This opportunity at Cardiff Blues... was impossible to turn down.

"I have really enjoyed my time with Ulster Rugby and remain incredibly grateful to everyone at the Kingspan Stadium. I feel like I have made a good contribution in Ulster and we have developed an attractive, all-round style of play.

"But to come back home to Wales and play a part in developing the next generation of players is really exciting. Cardiff Blues have a wealth of young attacking talent and enormous potential.

"I remain fully committed to Ulster for the remainder of the season and I'm determined to leave with success before joining Cardiff Blues."

Peel's playing career started in Llanelli with the Scarlets and he also played for Sale and Bristol, while at international level he helped Wales win two Grand Slams and started three Tests for the Lions in 2005.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland wished Peel well for the future.

"Dwayne has been an excellent part of our coaching team and organisation for the past four years, and on a personal level has been a great support to me," McFarland said.

"As a proud Welshman, this is a great opportunity for him to return home and get back into the Wales coaching system. I, along with the wider Ulster organisation, thank Dwayne for his work and wish him all the very best for the future."