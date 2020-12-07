Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England coach Eddie Jones (right) saw his side lose to a South Africa side coached by Rassie Erasmus in the 2019 World Cup final

England will host Australia and South Africa at Twickenham during November next year.

The Autumn International series will start with England playing an emerging nation on 6 November before a game against Australia on 13 November.

England will then face South Africa, who beat Eddie Jones' side in the 2019 World Cup final, on 20 November.

"These will be some good games of rugby and tough tests for us as we work to improve as a team," said Jones.

"South Africa are world champions and we'll be looking to benchmark ourselves against them.

"Australia are rapidly improving, have a lot of new talent coming through and good coaches like Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel, who we know well."

The Springboks will be playing at Twickenham for the first time since 2018, when they were beaten 12-11 by England.

"Any match involving England and the Springboks is always special," said South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"England are an incredibly proud rugby nation and in Eddie Jones they have an astute coach who will no doubt be working on a plan to outsmart the Springboks at Twickenham. It will require a special performance to match them."