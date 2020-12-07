Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland ended the year with back-to-back losses against France and Ireland

Scotland need a strong Six Nations to reverse British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland's perceptions of them, says former captain John Barclay.

Morale-boosting wins against Italy, Wales and France this year were offset by recent defeats by Ireland and the French in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Lions face world champions South Africa in a three-Test series in July.

"Scotland have to play very well in the Six Nations to get guys on tour," Barclay said.

"I think that's the reality. I think that's the perception Warren Gatland has of the Scottish guys.

"I think on Saturday [a 31-16 loss to Ireland] they lost the physical battle, and that's something that won't go too well in their favour."

Gatland selected just two Scots in his initial squad for the 2017 tour to New Zealand, which ended in a drawn series, and three for the victorious trip to Australia four years earlier.

Scotland's Six Nations performances have been mixed in the past decade while Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh have failed to make a significant impact in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

Barclay told the BBC's Rugby Union weekly podcast being involved in more competitive sides would help some players' case for inclusion.

"I do think someone like Hamish Watson [if he was] playing in a team that was more successful over the years, people would be talking about him as a guarantee.

"It's hard to take someone out of the context of where they're playing. I think if Hamish or Jamie [Ritchie] were playing for someone like Exeter week in, week out, winning the Champions Cup, for me the conversation would be different.

"It is really hard to change that perception but it's up to the Scottish boys to play well and front up away from home."