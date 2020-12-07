Back Liam Williams was injured in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy

European Champions Cup: Bath v Scarlets Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Venue: The Rec Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Bristol and the BBC Sport website

Scarlets will be without injured Liam Williams, Johnny Williams, James Davies and Rhys Patchell for Saturday's European Champions Cup match at Bath.

They were all injured whilst with Wales during the Autumn Nations Cup.

But Johnny McNicholl, who also picked up a knock on Test duty, will return.

Scarlets are preparing for their European opener with a limited squad, as 45 members of staff are self-isolating until Thursday because of coronavirus cases in the camp.

The Welsh region have not played since their 26-24 Pro14 defeat at Ulster on 22 November, as their home game against Leinster a week later was called off after a small number of Scarlets players returned positive cases of Covid-19.

Head coach Glenn Delaney confirmed that there were only around 20 players at their Parc y Scarlets training base early this week.

"It's just our turn to have something like this happen and it's unforeseen, but we're making the best of it and team meetings have been a little bit different but everyone's been there thanks to modern technology," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

"They're all professional rugby players and we love this competition and want to go well in it and put a good account of ourselves.

"The guys we'll put together to go on Saturday will give a good account of themselves and be playing with a bit of spirit and we'll be doing it our way.

"There'll be some air put on the ball and we'll be moving it around because that's what we like to do."

Johnny Williams withdrew late from the Wales team to face Italy after picking up a calf knock in training, with Liam Williams leaving the field in the 38-18 victory after 17 minutes with an ankle injury. Patchell and Davies took knocks in training.

"They're just progressing and at the end of the day they're not going to be right for this week and we'll keep working with them and assessing them," Delaney added.

"They'll miss this week but hopefully not for too much longer. Until we get the head of medical back in the building, we won't find out exactly when they'll be back."

McNicholl left the field with a rib injury during Wales' 18-0 win over Georgia on 21 November but is in contention to face Bath, while back-row Josh Macleod - originally picked for Wales' Autumn squad but withdrawn due to a hamstring injury - is also back and available.