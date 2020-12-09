Richard de Carpentier: Harlequins sign former England sevens man
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins have signed flanker Richard de Carpentier on a three-month deal after a successful trial.
The 30-year-old has spent the past five years with the England sevens set-up, making 200 appearances.
"To have the opportunity to come into such a great club has been fantastic, I've been made to feel really welcome," he told the club website.
"I'm excited to bring the strengths of my sevens game into fifteens and get stuck in over the next few months."