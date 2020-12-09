Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Ireland forward Sophie Spence will join the Wales management team as their selected Rugby World Cup 2021 coach intern.

Spence, 33, won 40 caps, playing in two World Cups and helping Ireland to the Six Nations title in 2013 and 2015.

She has held the position of forwards coach at Division 1 West side Penclawdd since 2019.

"Wales Women have a really inspiring new coaching set-up and I'm pleased to be starting alongside them," she said.

"This is a great initiative by World Rugby, not only for rugby but for women in sport and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in as we work towards the Rugby World Cup next year."

Spence will join new head coach Warren Abrahams and skills coach Rachel Taylor as Wales prepare to compete in Pool A at the World Cup alongside hosts and defending champions New Zealand, Australia and the winner of the Final Qualification Tournament.