O'Connor has been part of the Ulster set-up since 2012

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Toulouse Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 11 December Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Ulster second row Alan O'Connor says the Irish province are a much improved team since their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulouse in September.

Toulouse scored five tries in easing past Ulster 36-8 in France.

Dan McFarland's side will again come up against the French Top 14 side in their opening game of this year's competition at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

"We're in a better place now than in September. We are looking forward to righting the wrong," said O'Connor.

"After the long enforced break because of lockdown we found it tougher coming back to action than other teams. I don't know why," added the 28-year-old.

"We watched back at how we played Toulouse previously and we thought we looked like a different team. We've had a lot of work-ons since then they're starting to pay off."

Ulster will be without captain Iain Henderson because of injury for the Pool B opener, while another second row, Kieran Treadwell, will be missing because of suspension.

Despite the absence of those and other key players, O'Connor believes the players who have been to the fore of the province's eight-game winning start to the Pro14 can step up and shine on the European stage.

"Hendy's our captain, a brilliant player and a brilliant leader, so not having him is a loss but we do have the guys who have been playing really well and we have good continuity going as a pack," argued the Dublin native.

"We all know how good Toulouse are and what sort of challenge they will pose - they have a big pack, move the ball well and have dangerous backs. They have threats everywhere.

"On a personal level I'm looking forward to my opposite number battles and as a team we are looking forward to playing in Belfast against a top French team."

'Looking forward to the physical confrontation'

O'Connor emphasises the importance of 'fronting up' early on against Friday's opponents and not letting them gain a foothold in the game.

"You have got to try and keep them out for 20 minutes at least. Once you go behind against any French team and they get their tails up everyone knows what they can do.

"We're looking forward to the physical confrontation to let them know it's not going to be easy, like it was for them last time.

"You can look at and analyse as much video as you want but you have to get your first-up tackles right and back each other up.

"Like any other team coming here we will look to stamp our authority on the game and take the confidence out of them straight away.

"Their scrum and maul will be strong - they'll look to take us on there and as one-off runners they get over the gain-line easier than other teams because they are massive, have that off-loading game and play with good width.

"We need to make sure we're together in defence and set-piece maul defence as well. We're looking forward to the confrontation in there."