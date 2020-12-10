Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Raymond Hunter represented Ireland at both rugby and cricket

Former Ireland rugby and cricket international Raymond Hunter has passed away at the age of 82.

Hunter won 10 Ireland rugby caps and was selected for the British and Irish Lions in 1962.

A talented all-round sportsman, he played played 28 times for Ireland's cricket team, taking 33 wickets and scoring 800 runs.

He also served as a player, captain, committee member and trustee at Portadown Rugby Club.

Born in Belfast in 1938, Hunter excelled at sport from a young age and was capped at schoolboy level in rugby, cricket, hockey and football.

He made his Ireland rugby debut in 1962 and was selected for the Lions' Tour of South Africa that year.