Stockdale will play on the wing for Ulster

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Toulouse Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 11 December Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Jacob Stockdale returns from international duty to play on the left wing for Ulster in their Champions Cup opener at home to Toulouse on Friday.

Stockdale, who has played at full-back for Ireland recently, is joined in returning by international team-mate Stuart McCloskey at centre.

Alan O'Connor will partner Sam Carter in the second row, with Carter leading the side in the absence of injured captain Iain Henderson.

Kieran Treadwell is suspended.

Ulster: Lowry, Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale, Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor, Carter, Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O'Toole, O'Connor, Rea, Mathewson, Moore, Gilroy.