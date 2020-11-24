European Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers v Brive
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: Welford Road Date: Friday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Leicester give a debut to Argentina centre Matias Moroni as last season's semi-finalists open their Challenge Cup campaign against French side Brive.
Prop Joe Heyes makes his 50th club appearance while Tomas Lavanini makes his return from injury at lock.
Kini Murimurivalu and Nemani Nadolo start after Fiji duty, with England internationals Ellis Genge, Ben Youngs and George Ford among the replacements.
Leicester lost to Toulon in the last four of the 2019-20 competition.
Leicester: Steward; Murimurivalu, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Diaz Bonilla, White; Leatigaga, T Youngs (capt), Heyes, Wells, Lavanini, Liebenberg, Taufua, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, Genge, De Bruin, Green, Brink, B Youngs, Ford, Porter.
Brive: To follow.
