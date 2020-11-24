Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones had his right knee strapped up before leaving the field against Italy

Ospreys will be without veteran Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones when they host Castres in their 2020-21 European Challenge Cup opener on Saturday.

The 35-year-old lock has had a scan on the knee injury that forced him off in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy last weekend.

Ospreys boss Toby Booth and Jones are awaiting a medical report on the medial ligament injury.

Booth does not yet know how many games the lock will miss.

Jones came off in the second half of Wales' 38-18 win against the Azzurri that earned them fifth place in the tournament's final rankings.