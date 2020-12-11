Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys beat Castres 21-12 in the Heineken Cup at Liberty Stadium in 2013

European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Castres Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website

Justin Tipuric returns from Wales duty to captain Ospreys for Saturday's European Challenge Cup game at home to French side Castres.

They are, though, without Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones who was injured in the Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy.

Lloyd Ashley will partner Rhys Davies in the second row, whilst hooker Sam Parry returns for his 100th appearance.

Castres include a former Osprey in their side, in Canada international wing Tyler Ardron.

Tipuric is one of six personnel changes from their last game, a 24-22 Pro14 win over Benetton on 22 November.

His return at openside flanker also sees one of two positional changes, with Dan Lydiate switching to number eight.

Matt Protheroe also switches position to left wing from full-back to make way for Dan Evans.

Shaun Venter replaces Reuben Morgan-Williams at scrum-half, with the other change in the front row where Ma'afu Fia replaces Tom Botha.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "This is an opportunity for those players to put their hands up and say they want to move the Ospreys forward and that for me is the most exciting thing.

"Most French teams are pretty big and that physical element is massive, as it always is, but especially when you play against French teams.

"We are expecting a big physical challenge and that means scrums and mauls, all the fundamentals of the game, and we hope we can get on the front foot and that will allow us to show what we can do.

"We want to be positive and break the game up a bit."

Ospreys: D Evans; G North, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, M Protheroe; S Myler, S Venter; G Thomas, S Parry, M Fia, L Ashley, R Davies, W Griffiths, Tipuric (capt), D Lydiate.

Replacements: I Phillips, N Smith, T Botha, A Beard, M Morris, M Aubrey, S Williams, L Morgan.

Castres: C Clavières; B Guillemin, F Vialelle, V Botitu, A Batlle; T Fortunel, J Fernandez; K Kornath, M Vaipulu (capt), S Onambele; H Nkinsi, RPieterse; D Kotze, K Firmin, J Nostadt.

Replacements: P Colonna, W De Benedittis, S Dube, F Vanverberghe, D Clerc, B Bourgier, L Le Brun, A Amans.

Referee: Ref: Tom Foley (England)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans (Wales), Simon Rees (Wales)

TMO: Sean Brickell (Wales)