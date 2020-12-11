Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Connacht Venue: La Defense Arena, Paris Date: Saturday, 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht will be without four first-team players for their Champions Cup game against Racing 92 after a member of their squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Three of the players were identified as close contacts and will therefore not travel as the province go to the home of last year's beaten finalists.

Connacht will however be buoyed by the return of the several Ireland internationals, with Finlay Belham and Dave Heffernan coming into the front row and Kieran Marmion at scrum-half.

Bundee Aki takes his place on the bench with Jarrad Butler captaining the side from open-side flanker as they prepare for one of the toughest trips in European rugby.

Alex Wooton and Matt Healy continue on the wings following their impressive early season form with Jack Carty taking the reins at fly-half.

After the positive Covid-19 test was returned, all other players and management had a second round of PCR testing on Thursday and produced negative results.

The province face home and away meetings with Racing and Bristol on their return to European rugby's top flight.

With their full complement of French internationals back in action, Racing will be out to record a statement victory as they seek to go one further in a competition in which they have been runners-up twice in the last three years.

Ireland duo Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo are among the replacements with Australia's Kurtley Beale and Scotland's Finn Russell among a star-studded backline.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy (capt.), Taofifenua; Russell, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Chat, Reazel, le Roux, Bird; Lauret, Chouzenoux, Sanconnie.

Replacements: Le Guen, Gogichashvili, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Diallo, Machenaud, Gibert, Zebo.

Connacht: Porch; Wooton, Arnold, Daly, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, E Masterson, Dillane; S Masterson, Butler (capt.), Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Prendergast, Oliver, Blade, Aki, O'Halloran.