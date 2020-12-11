Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Earl and Malins are both at Bristol on loan deals from relegated Saracens

Champions Cup: Bristol v Clermont Date: Saturday 12 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Venue: Ashton Gate Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and online (UK only)

Bristol's England internationals Ben Earl and Max Malins both return to the starting XV to face Clermont Auvergne in the Bears' Champions Cup opener.

Earl and Malins both came off the bench in England's extra-time win over France in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final.

Prop Kyle Sinckler is on the bench alongside teenage back Ioan Lloyd, who made his Wales debut last month, and new wing option Siva Naulago.

Captain Steven Luatua is not yet recovered from a leg injury.

Semi Radradra is also absent after picking up an injury on international duty, but Callum Sheedy is fit to steer the side from 10 while Nathan Hughes is at number eight.

Clermont, three-times runners-up in Europe's premier competition, have named the familiar half-back pairing of Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez, with France internationals Alivereti Raka and Damian Penaud on the wing.

Japan's Kotaro Matsushima is at full-back, with Fiji flanker Peceli Yato at open-side flanker.

Bristol, who won the European Challenge Cup last season, are competing in the tournament for the first time since 2008. They will also play Pro 14 side Connacht home and away in their four-match pool-stage campaign.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam: "The competition is not up there to be in it, it's up there to compete in and try to win it. The goal is to get stars on that Bears jersey.

"I don't want us to be a club that just gets into Europe and is happy to be in it. We have got to be a club that goes after the trophy."

Line-ups

Bristol: Malins; Leiua, O'Conor, Piutau (c), Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Earl, Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Sinckler, Attwood, Heenan, Uren, Lloyd, Naulago.

Clermont: Matsushima; Penaud, Naqalevu, Moala, Raka; Lopez (c), Parra; Falgoux, Pélissié, Slimani,Timani, Vahaamahina, Cancoriet, Yato, Lee.

Replacements: Fourcade, Ravai, Falatea, Jedrasiak,Veredamu, Bézy, Tiberghien, Vili,