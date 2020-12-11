Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Carreras played in Argentina's historic win overt the All Blacks last month

Gloucester have signed Argentina back Santiago Carreras on a deal that runs until the end of the current season.

The 22-year-old Jaguares player featured in all four of Argentina's Rugby Championship matches this year.

He started his side's 25-15 win over New Zealand last month and their two draws with Australia.

"Santiago is an exciting, young player who has burst onto the scene in the last couple of years," said Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"His versatility in the backline adds further strength in depth to our group and adds that extra competition for places that every squad needs.

"From his performances in the recent Rugby Championship, you can see he is a dangerous player and someone who can give us real momentum in attack, and we are looking forward to seeing him in Cherry and White very soon."