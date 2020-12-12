Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England star Ellie Kildunne scored in Wasps' bonus-point win against Sale

Wasps remain third in the Premier 15s after victory at Sale, with Harlequins and Saracens' top-of-the-table clash postponed after a Sarries player tested positive for coronavirus.

DMP Durham Sharks' game against Gloucester-Hartpury did not go ahead either after 10 Sharks players tested positive.

Wasps are now one point ahead of Loughborough thanks to their bonus-point win.

Lightning held off Exeter to win 14-7.

Premier 15s newcomers Chiefs led after McKinley Hunt's try, but Scotland wing Rhona Lloyd and Red Roses hooker Lark Davies both crossed to turn the tide.

Wasps' electric backline continued to shine, with England scrum-half Claudia Macdonald and international team-mate Ellie Kildunne both scoring in the 30-8 victory.

In the weekend's other fixture, Worcester continued to close the gap on seventh-placed Bristol with a 15-12 win against the Bears.

Sarah Nicholas' penalty in the final 10 minutes sealed victory for the Warriors.

It is the second weekend in a row Saracens have not played as last weekend's match against Exeter was postponed because of the same Covid-19 outbreak.

DMP Durham Sharks have also not played since 28 November because their game against Sale last weekend was postponed when three players contracted coronavirus.

Rescheduled fixtures