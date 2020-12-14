Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Head coach Gregor Townsend will aim to do better in 2023 after an early exit at last year's World Cup

Scotland have been drawn against holder South Africa and Ireland in Pool B for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The Springboks won their third world title at the 2019 tournament in Japan, beating England in the final.

Ireland brushed Scotland aside in Dublin earlier this month and comfortably beat Gregor Townsend's side in the 2019 group stage.

The two remaining nations will be determined via qualifying, which will not be finalised until November 2022.

The teams making up Pool B will be Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2.

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll told World Rugby: "South Africa will be delighted with Scotland and Ireland, it's another World Cup quarter final for them.

"Scotland are progressing and if they can keep key players fit they are handful for anyone. There is a great rivalry with Ireland and there is no love lost between the teams.

"Ireland have the ascendancy in recent times but they have not managed to properly deliver at a World Cup yet, so the pressure will be on."

Scotland were in band three for the draw having been ranked ninth in the world at the start of the year. Their current ranking is seventh and the tournament does not start for another 999 days.

Townsend's side failed to progress from their pool at the last World Cup following an opening 27-3 loss to Ireland and defeat to hosts Japan.

It was only the second time the Scots had not made the quarter finals since the tournament began in 1987.

Last week, Townsend signed a contract extension that keeps him in the post for the tournament and makes him Scotland's longest-serving head coach of the professional era.

Scotland finished fourth in this year's Six Nations, with wins over Italy, France and Wales, while they also came fourth in the Autumn Nations Cup, beating Italy and awarded a walkover against Fiji before losing to France and suffering a 31-16 defeat away to Ireland.

Scotland's best showing at a World Cup came in 1991 when they lost 9-6 to England in a tense semi-final at Murrayfield.

France staged the World Cup in 2007, with South Africa winning their second title.

'A savagely difficult draw for Scotland' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Tom English

It could have been worse, but not a whole lot worse. Getting pitched in with world champions South Africa and an Ireland team that have made a habit of beating up the Scots is a savagely difficult draw.

And if Scotland somehow manage to navigate their way through through this group of near-certain death they have either New Zealand or hosts France in the quarter-final. Marvellous.

Scotland faced the Springboks in the 2015 World Cup and got battered. They faced Ireland in the 2019 World Cup and got battered. The next World Cup is a long way off and things might change, but on the face of it this looks like another early exit.

Sorry if that sounds fatalistic but it's the only logical conclusion when you see how ridiculously strong the Springboks are - with waves of fine young players coming through - and how lamentably poor Scotland's record is against Ireland.