George North in action against Australia in the 2019 World Cup match

Coach Wayne Pivac admits it is a case of deja vu after Wales were drawn in the same World Cup pool as Australia and Fiji for the 2023 tournament in France.

Wales are grouped with the Wallabies and Fiji alongside the Europe 1 side and play-off winner.

It could be exactly the same group as 2019 if Georgia and Uruguay qualify over the next two years.

"It's a similar pool, but in another country, I'm excited," said Pivac.

Wales beat Australia and Fiji in Japan in 2019 to top their pool. Warren Gatland's side were eventually knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners South Africa.

"There is a lot of experience in terms of players who played against Australia and Fiji in 2019," said Pivac.

"We also had Stephen Jones (backs coach) who joined the party there and was a part of those matches.

"We'll draw on that and his experiences. We're three years out and there is a lot of work going on in Wales in terms of building depth.

"We used the Autumn Nations Cup series to do that. We're certainly looking forward to rolling our sleeves up and going into the Six Nations, which will come up very quickly.

"There is a lot of work to be done, but building depth is really important for us looking ahead to 2023 and hopefully we'll be playing our best rugby at that stage."

The tournament consist of 20 teams drawn into four pools of five. Twelve nations have already qualified, while eight qualifiers are yet to be determined and will not be finalised until November 2022.

Wales are in Pool C and if they qualify as one of the top two sides, they would probably face England, Japan or Argentina from Pool D in the quarter-finals.

When asked about a potential quarter-final against England, Pivac replied: "We don't want to get carried away and we've got four big pool matches to play.

"If we were to get through and have that sort of a fixture (England) then obviously the excitement would go through the roof in Wales for an England match."

Wales wing Josh Adams scored a hat-trick against Fiji in the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Fifth time for Fiji

This will be the fifth straight tournament in which Wales and Fiji have played each other in the pool stages, stretching back to 2007.

Fiji famously dumped Gareth Jenkins' side out of the tournament 13 years ago in Nantes but Wales won the three matches in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Pivac is also a former Fiji head coach, having led the Islanders between 2004 and 2007.

England and Wales were among the top seeds despite Pivac's side having dropped from fourth in the world rankings to ninth, having won only three times in 10 games during 2020.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools Pool A Pool B New Zealand South Africa France Ireland Italy Scotland Americas qualifier Asia/Pacific qualifier Africa qualifier Europe qualifier Pool C Pool D Wales England Australia Japan Fiji Argentina Europe qualifier Oceania qualifier Qualifier Americas qualifier

There are just under three years to go before the tournament begins and the draw seedings were based on world rankings from January 2020.

In future, the Rugby World Cup board has recommended the draw takes less than a year before the event to ensure the pools better reflect performance at the time.

Positions after this year's autumn Tests would normally be used to form the draw bands, but teams such as South Africa and Japan have not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will be played 8 September-21 October 2023 across 10 French cities.

The full tournament fixture list, with date, location and times of all games, will be announced at the end of February 2021.