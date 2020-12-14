Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland and Scotland to face each other in pool stages
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
England - finalists in 2019 - will play Japan and Argentina, while 2019 semi-finalists Wales will face Australia and Fiji.
It is the second successive World Cup in which Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together, with only Ireland making it out of the pool last time.
Reigning champions South Africa also join the two sides in Pool B.
Wales also played Australia and Fiji in the 2019 pool stages, finishing top of the group before bowing out against the Springboks in the semi-finals.
In Pool A, hosts France face three-time winners New Zealand and Six Nations rivals Italy.
Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.
The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals.
Last year's tournament in Japan was only the second time Scotland had failed to make it out of the pool stages, having also done so in 2011.
In 2019 Gregor Townsend's men lost to Ireland and Japan, both of whom advanced to the last eight.
|Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools
|Pool A
|Pool B
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|France
|Ireland
|Italy
|Scotland
|Americas qualifier
|Asia/Pacific qualifier
|Africa qualifier
|Europe qualifier
|Pool C
|Pool D
|Wales
|England
|Australia
|Japan
|Fiji
|Argentina
|Europe qualifier
|Oceania qualifier
|Qualifier
|Americas qualifier
- Want all the goals and talking points from Sunday's Premier League games? MOTD2 is streaming now
Japan get the money draw against England as planned.
Scotland get shafted by the unnecessary early rankings and will struggle to get out this kind of group.
Then everyone will start taking about how Scotland haven't got out the group in 2 world cups, should they be there...
All about opening up markets and scotland are the sacrificial lambs
From a Wales perspective I would have happily taken a harder group just for some variety. So boring playing the same teams every world cup - that's 4 groups in a row with Fiji and 3 with Australia.
Who knows what form teams will be in come 2023...
That is 4 of the last 5 world cups with Aus and Fiji, Aus 5 in a row.
Does not matter about rankings.
Bit boring always getting same match ups
Don't want to sound like Trump, but RIGGED DRAW
Clearly we got the best draw and that's pleasing.
Wales will beat Fiji and so I just wouldn't be concerned if I were Welsh.
I wouldn't fancy being Scotland; it's not looking good for them.
Wales, Australia & Fiji is quite tasty too.
England looks the easier route but you never know.
Really exciting groups, long time to go but France must be excited with their crop of youngsters coming through.