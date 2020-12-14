Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland and Scotland to face each other in pool stages

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale runs with the ball against Scotland
In December, Ireland beat Scotland to finish third in the Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

England - finalists in 2019 - will play Japan and Argentina, while 2019 semi-finalists Wales will face Australia and Fiji.

It is the second successive World Cup in which Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together, with only Ireland making it out of the pool last time.

Reigning champions South Africa also join the two sides in Pool B.

Wales also played Australia and Fiji in the 2019 pool stages, finishing top of the group before bowing out against the Springboks in the semi-finals.

In Pool A, hosts France face three-time winners New Zealand and Six Nations rivals Italy.

Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.

The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals.

Last year's tournament in Japan was only the second time Scotland had failed to make it out of the pool stages, having also done so in 2011.

In 2019 Gregor Townsend's men lost to Ireland and Japan, both of whom advanced to the last eight.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools
Pool APool B
New ZealandSouth Africa
FranceIreland
ItalyScotland
Americas qualifierAsia/Pacific qualifier
Africa qualifierEurope qualifier
Pool CPool D
WalesEngland
AustraliaJapan
FijiArgentina
Europe qualifierOceania qualifier
QualifierAmericas qualifier
Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • lets hope the so called tier one nations give Japan and Fiji regular fixtures (and in agreed international windows) in the run up to the WC so that both have the best opportunity to be competitive in 2023. Wales and England groups will then be truly tough with no guarantees

  • Is anyone shocked?

    Japan get the money draw against England as planned.

    Scotland get shafted by the unnecessary early rankings and will struggle to get out this kind of group.

    Then everyone will start taking about how Scotland haven't got out the group in 2 world cups, should they be there...

    All about opening up markets and scotland are the sacrificial lambs

  • It's 3 years off lots can change. For example look how Wales have gone backwards alarmingly in 12 months. There's nothing to say they or anyone else's form won't change dramatically in 30 off months time.

  • That’s amazing - South Africa have been drawn in the same group 3 times lol

  • Who’s pulling these out of the hat Bugs bunny ? Wales , Australia & Fiji again giv us a break .

  • In RWC19, Pool A played Pool B and Pool C played Pool D in the quarters. Which means that Ire/ Scot need to win their group and then play poss France. In short, no semi final for either team.

  • So probably Scotland out in the group stages again, and a decent chance of Wales also.

    • Scott replied:
      Won’t be at our home tournament though, that’s what embarrassing looks like!

  • On paper England have good draw we'll see as we get closer Argentina and Japan, though we would expect to win are not the easy games they may have been, that said overall pleased.

  • Poor Italy, they always seem to get an awful draw!

    From a Wales perspective I would have happily taken a harder group just for some variety. So boring playing the same teams every world cup - that's 4 groups in a row with Fiji and 3 with Australia.

    Who knows what form teams will be in come 2023...

    • ManBearPig31 replied:
      My bad, 5 in a row with Fiji!

  • I can see this leading to an Italy Wales final two magnificent rugby teams

  • 🙈🤔.

  • Japan and Argentina, nice! I don't think we can have any complaints with our group. Poor Scotland LOL. Wales will also struggle against an emerging Aussie side and Fiji who love to stick it to them.

    • jmw replied:
      Sorry, would that be the Argentina who have just won 1 lost 1 against the All Blacks and drawn 2 against Australia? Or the Japan side that made the last RWC quarter finals?

  • Predicted on earlier HYS that Wales would get Aus and Fiji
    That is 4 of the last 5 world cups with Aus and Fiji, Aus 5 in a row.
    Does not matter about rankings.
    Bit boring always getting same match ups
    Don't want to sound like Trump, but RIGGED DRAW

  • It's completely absurd that the draw is being conducted nearly 3 years before the actual competition. Serves no real purpose and ensures that for the next few years the importance of the rankings, and thus the summer and autumn internationals, is reduced.

  • Ooft - The draw has not been kind to Scotland and with Samoa likely to be the group there is only 1 "easy" game

    • jmw replied:
      Nope, don’t think the draw has been kind to any of the teams in that group, including South Africa. Still, provided there are no serious injuries whoever comes out of that group should be properly ‘battle hardened’ for the knock-out rounds.

  • Please remember that this is 2023. Right now I would agree I am pleased with Pool D and think Pool B and C are harder. But we are not playing tomorrow and recently France, Argentina, Ireland have all been playing well and Wales went in as top seeds. We can argue about the ease/ hardness of the pools in a few years!

  • Wales always get Australia and Fiji; it can't be a draw with balls out of a hat for this to keep happening.

  • My early prediction is top 2 seeds from each group to go through with exception of pool D where I think England and Argentina will go through.

  • I'm English.

    Clearly we got the best draw and that's pleasing.

    Wales will beat Fiji and so I just wouldn't be concerned if I were Welsh.

    I wouldn't fancy being Scotland; it's not looking good for them.

    • The Hand that Rocks the Cradle replied:
      True - we rarely do well against Ireland

  • Crikey pool B is tough!!
    Wales, Australia & Fiji is quite tasty too.
    England looks the easier route but you never know.
    Really exciting groups, long time to go but France must be excited with their crop of youngsters coming through.

    • FrankMachin replied:
      Wales should beat Fiji comfortably. Australia at present are mediocre and are not getting consistent performances.

