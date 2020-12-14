Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

In December, Ireland beat Scotland to finish third in the Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

England - finalists in 2019 - will play Japan and Argentina, while 2019 semi-finalists Wales will face Australia and Fiji.

It is the second successive World Cup in which Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together, with only Ireland making it out of the pool last time.

Reigning champions South Africa also join the two sides in Pool B.

Wales also played Australia and Fiji in the 2019 pool stages, finishing top of the group before bowing out against the Springboks in the semi-finals.

In Pool A, hosts France face three-time winners New Zealand and Six Nations rivals Italy.

Only 12 teams have qualified for the tournament so far, with eight qualifiers to be finalised by November 2022.

The sides are divided into four pools of five, with the top two from each pool going through to the quarter-finals.

Last year's tournament in Japan was only the second time Scotland had failed to make it out of the pool stages, having also done so in 2011.

In 2019 Gregor Townsend's men lost to Ireland and Japan, both of whom advanced to the last eight.

Rugby World Cup 2023 Pools Pool A Pool B New Zealand South Africa France Ireland Italy Scotland Americas qualifier Asia/Pacific qualifier Africa qualifier Europe qualifier Pool C Pool D Wales England Australia Japan Fiji Argentina Europe qualifier Oceania qualifier Qualifier Americas qualifier