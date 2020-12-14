Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones has been England head coach since 2015

England boss Eddie Jones says rugby's leaders must keep trying to make the game "safer and safer" amid the current dementia crisis.

England World Cup winner Steve Thompson is among eight players taking legal action against the game's authorities after being diagnosed with the disease.

Jones said "zero tolerance" on head contact must continue and suggested law changes for younger players.

"We've got to keep on trying to make the game safer and safer," he said.

Jones also told BBC Sport: "I was very saddened by the news of those players and their families.

"Those players have been brave in coming forward and stating the problem."

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said last week that a change in tone from Jones and his England team may be necessary to help the game's image.

Under Jones, the England side has prided itself on its physical approach, with an oft-stated desire to be "brutal".

'Under-12s should not tackle above hips'

World Rugby has made several law changes in recent years to improve the management of concussions, with temporary substitutions for head injuries being introduced in 2015.

Jones suggested further changes, including prohibiting players under the age of 12 from tackling above hip height.

It would follow similar precautions in football, where children aged 11 and under no longer head the ball during training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"I think rugby has been very good at addressing those problems and I think the medical staff around the world are increasingly looking to see how they can make the game safer," Jones continued.

"There was a suggestion for under 12s that we make players tackle underneath the hips and that's one thing I think they should start doing straight away.

"To ensure that young players learn safe, low tackle technique that becomes their staple tackle as they progress through the grades."

Punishments for high tackles have become increasingly severe in the game and Jones said this attitude must continue.

"We've just got to keep zero tolerance on head contact during games," he said.

"I think referees have been outstanding in that area but we just can't let that slip."