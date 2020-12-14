Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Coetzee was forced off early in the second half of Ulster's defeat by Toulouse

Forwards Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter are doubts for Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester having sustained concussions against Toulouse on Friday.

The pair are following return to play protocols after being forced off in the second half of their side's 22-29 defeat.

Ulster will also be without prop Jack McGrath, who did not feature in the province's European opener having suffered a hip injury in training last week.

Dan McFarland's side must realistically win their remaining three matches, home and away against Gloucester and away to Toulouse, if they are to advance to the quarter-finals for the third straight year.

The loss of the highly-influential Coetzee and Carter, who captained the side in the continued absence of Iain Henderson, would be a considerable blow to Ulster as they prepare to travel to Kingsholm.