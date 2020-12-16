Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones injured against Italy in his 152nd international

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is in danger of missing the Six Nations start after it was announced he could be absent for 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Jones suffered the medial ligament problem during Wales' final Autumn Nations Cup game against Italy at Parc y Scarlets on 5 December.

Ospreys coach Toby Booth says Jones is in line to miss up to "double figures" in weeks from when he was injured.

Wales host Ireland in their Six Nations opener on 7 February.

Wayne Pivac's side travel to face Scotland six days later before hosting England on 27 February.

"We've spoken to the powers that be in relation to his knee," said Booth.

"We think he'll be double-figure weeks.

"If I said it to Alun, he'd say: 'I'll be back in eight. That's the nature of the beast.

"He's probably going to be somewhere around that sort of time frame, which is disappointing for him and obviously for us.

"If anyone's going to get back early, it'll be him."

Jones, 35, became the world's most capped international player against Scotland in October and has now played 143 internationals for Wales and nine more tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Booth confirmed Jones did not have surgery.

"You can treat things differently," added Booth.

"Ligament strains you can treat conservatively, with no invasive measure.

"It's a normal course of action. We know that he'll be back fully fit as soon as his body lets him."

Jones' dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys run out at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Booth expects Jones to continue playing and hopes the regional record appearance holder will stay at Ospreys.

"There's no doubt that he'll continue playing, absolutely no doubt whatsoever," said Booth.

"He'll get back and fight for every inch of performance for Wales, for Ospreys, whoever.

"I haven't necessarily worked with him for a lot of games. But one of the benefits of Covid-19 was we had a scenario where you got to learn about your players because you had them in smaller groups.

"It was very important for me to understand the whole of our squad and also to understand what he would do on a daily basis.

"He was one of the most impressive people I have ever seen from a training and consistency point of view.

"So I have no doubt he'll get back and be playing back at the levels that he sets himself.

"And I have no doubt he'll be playing for the Ospreys. 100%. No doubt about it."