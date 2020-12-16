Dragons will have at least eight players absent self-isolating

European Champions Cup: Dragons v Wasps Date : Saturday, 19 December Kick-off : 20:00 GMT Venue : Stade Chaban-Delmas Coverage : Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Dragons will play at Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday in the European Champions Cup, despite three more positive Covid tests, according to boss Dean Ryan.

Six players were withdrawn late from their matchday squad in the 24-8 loss to Wasps last week, after two players tested positive late in the week.

Two more players and a member of staff tested positive this week and Dragons will be without eight to 10 players.

"We're happy that the Dragons will be ready to go at the weekend," Ryan said.

"We've done all our track-and-trace and we've been in contact with EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) and Wasps have a clean bill of health from the weekend, which is good to know as well.

"Are we as strong as when those players are there? No, we're not and it's a real shame that some of those players will not get this experience."

"It's an enormous challenge for us at the weekend but we are going to enjoy it. We'll give some opportunities for people to come in, experience it, hopefully we'll learn from it and be better for it."

Griffiths blow

Dragons will also be without Wales back-row Ollie Griffiths who limped off with an ankle injury in the defeat to Wasps.

The 25-year-old has suffered a number of injury setbacks since winning his one and only cap against Tonga on Wales' summer tour in 2017.

"We'll get further advice but he looks to be out for a number of weeks which is a real shame because he was gathering some momentum for us and for himself," director of rugby Ryan added.

"He's down in the dumps but he's robust mentally. He's pretty single-minded and he's been here before, so let's get on with it."

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Assistant referees: Tual Trainini (France); Cedric Marchat (France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)