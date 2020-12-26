Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Phillips replaced Martyn Phillips as WRU chief executive

When Welsh rugby remembers 2020, like many it will not look back on the year fondly.

A worrying financial situation thanks to Covid-19, a failing national team, fresh concerns over concussion and the loss of key figures off the field were just some of the issues.

There is a new man at the helm and Steve Phillips has plenty in his in-tray.

It has been a baptism of fire for the former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) finance chief executive and 2021 promises to be equally challenging.

Phillips still has the term interim but will be charged with making some important long-term decisions in the next 12 months.

National issues

Wales have struggled on the field with three wins in 10 games under Wayne Pivac, slipping from fourth to ninth in the world rankings.

Pivac has always insisted he is preparing for the 2023 World Cup in France. The Wales coach has a reported break clause in 2021. Phillips, who will not comment on talk of a break clause, insists he backs his man.

"It's my job is to make sure that Wayne has a plan, it's my job to make sure I'm confident he can execute this plan," said Phillips.

"When we came into the Autumn Nations Cup, we already knew from a Rugby World Cup draw perspective we were in the top four seeds, so that gave us latitude to do new things.

Wayne Pivac can begin preparing for the 2023 Rugby World cup following the pool draw.

"Thirty-two players started in the Autumn Nations Cup and eight new players started twice each, so it's about building and getting better.

"We always debrief at the end of a campaign and look at how we can improve. It's all about looking forward and not looking backwards."

Off the field there has also been major upheaval. Sam Warburton and Byron Hayward have left Pivac's backroom team, while the blazer brigade has also been affected.

Chief executive Martyn Phillips, chairman Gareth Davies and performance director Ryan Jones all departed in just over a month.

So a fresh management team is at the helm in the most challenging of times.

"It (2020) has been long," said Phillips.

"You're not quite sure what problem you're trying to fix at all times. So when you think you fix one problem, another problem arises. It is about being agile and being on your toes.

"It is different (personnel) at the top. There are some good appointments and people we have lost that we could have done without (losing).

"I would like to think it's (Welsh rugby) in safe hands. We are across all the issues, we are in the right conversations.

"A lot of the people have been around for a while so have access to the right people, whether that be government or at the other regions and bodies.

"I think we are making significant inroads. If we can look back on 30 June, 2021 at the financial year's end by saying that was tough and we got through it, that would be a very good plus for us all."

Challenging for new chairman

Rob Butcher was appointed chairman after Gareth Davies was voted out as a National Council member in favour of Ieuan Evans.

Butcher's background is very different to that of former Wales captain Davies, with the 70-year-old former teacher coming through the community game.

Rob Butcher played for and has been a Bargoed RFC committee member as well as having been a teacher in Merthyr Tydfil

Questions have emerged about his suitability to chair a business with an £80m turnover and represent Wales on a global stage.

"I have known Rob since 2015 and you could not meet a more genuine man with more integrity," said Phillips.

"I get asked a lot on how he will cope with the role. The WRU has three pillars to it. It's a business, it does pro sport and community sport.

"Every time there is a change in leadership, you're going to be stronger in some areas than others and vice versa.

"As long as you get the collective blend, then fine. Martyn and Gareth were very accomplished and achieved a lot in office.

"I am sure Rob will deliver and will play more to his strengths.

"Rob has been involved with World Rugby already so is not stepping into something new.

"Ieuan Evans is now with us so you employ the right people in the right areas.

"The matter with Gareth (being voted out) is an issue for our clubs, the stakeholders, who vote for that."

Gareth Davies won 21 caps for Wales between 1978 and 1985

The financial future remains bleak. The WRU must contend with £35m of lost revenue because the 2021 Six Nations will join the 2020 autumn series in being played behind closed doors.

Phillips is hoping for a Welsh rugby financial package of between £30m and £40m from the Welsh Government. He hopes a deal could be agreed by the end of January.

England, Ireland and Scotland's rugby authorities have been offered financial packages by their governments.

The WRU posted a £5.3m loss for the last financial year with the situation becoming more acute.

Regional revolution

The four regions need the financial injection to survive.

Cardiff Blues, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets are being lined up to play in a new tournament with the top four South African franchises.

Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions will compete against the European Pro14 teams from April 2021 in the new Rainbow Cup, before potentially joining a league with sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales on a permanent basis in 2021-22.

"We are talking to SARU (South African Rugby) about the four sides coming in," said Phillips.

"They have a lot of rugby pedigree. It is an ambitious tournament and we now have (private equity firm) CVC on board, so why wouldn't you want to be involved?

"There are rugby considerations and commercial matters to work through. The thought of Ospreys playing Sharks, for example, has to be a good thing in terms of crowd excitement and they will bring a different form of rugby and high standard.

"Having spoken to Wayne, anything where our players are exposed to high-quality competition has to be a good thing."

That would scupper any short-term hopes of an Anglo-Welsh league, which some regional fans crave.

"Playing more local games against English clubs is not an ongoing conversation, that's not to say we can't get there at a future date," said Phillips.

"It's more focusing now on grabbing hold of what we have got and making a good job of it.

"For example, there is a lot of South Africa diaspora in London. People have said to me they won't hesitate to travel two hours to come and watch their sides.

"I get that it's very convenient to play an English club in the West Country, but it's not currently in the conversation."

'Human factor'

Concussion is the most worrying issue that could affect the WRU and others.

Former Welsh players Alix Popham and Adam Hughes are among nine players so far who have joined the legal process against the game's authorities for alleged negligence.

Legal action is being prepared against the Rugby Football Union (RFU), WRU and World Rugby. The law firm representing the group says more than 100 players have come forward.

Those additional players will be tested for early onset dementia and their details added to the potential claim involving the existing nine.

A letter of claim, setting out their intention to sue, was delivered to the governing bodies earlier this month.

Financially this could be damaging for the WRU but Phillips prefers initially to concentrate on the safety issue.

"First and foremost it's a human story," said Phillips.

"Nobody wants early onset of dementia for anybody. We've reached out to the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) asking how can we help and what we can do, and those conversations are ongoing.

"Any potential suggestions to improve our game, we will always look at them.

"It's not simply a Welsh rugby issue, it's a much wider issue. It's rugby union in the world. Player welfare and safety is taken hugely seriously and we will look at anything we can do better.

"There has been a lot of talk about this issue and I do think there have been demonstrable improvements every year. Every time we learn something new we will react to it.

"It doesn't matter what the issue is, we will look to improve it. We need to be careful the game is accessible and of relevance and interest to people.

"Safety is paramount from the professional level to under-sevens and under-eights."