Test your knowledge on 1872 Cup clashes
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby
|Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 2 January 2021 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website and app.
Edinburgh host Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, with both sides in need of a boost.
The Scottish Pro14 rivals meet three times across the season, while 1872 Cup bragging rights go along with league points.
How much can you remember about recent inter-city meetings?