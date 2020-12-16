Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle skipper Mark Wilson played for the first time since England's Six Nations game with Wales in March when he came on as a replacement last week after recovering from injury

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Pierre-Antoine Date: Friday, 18 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle captain Mark Wilson starts for the first time this season as the Falcons make eight changes from the side which lost to Cardiff Blues in their Challenge Cup opener last week.

Tonga winger Cooper Vuna also starts after recovering from injury, while Zach Kerr lines up on the other wing.

Brett Connon gets a start at fly-half in place of Joel Hodgson.

Kyle Cooper, Charlie Maddison and Rodney Ah You all come into the front row, with Rob Farrar at lock.

Castres: Clavieres; Guillemin, Botitu, Vialelle (capt), Bouzerand; Le Brun, Fernandez; De Benedittis, Firmin, Tierney, Meka, Clerc, Onambele, Kornath, Hermet

Replacements: Colonna, Decaux, Vidal, Olivier, Cope, Bourgier, Dupont, Amans

Newcastle: Arscott; Kerr, Lucock, Matavesi, Vuna; Connon, Stuart; Cooper, Maddison, Ah You, Farrar, Barry, Marshall, Wilson (capt), Basham

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Daniels, Lockwood, van der Walt, Pascoe, Haydon-Wood, Obonna

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)