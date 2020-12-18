Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jaco Taute will captain Leicester for their trip to Bayonne

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Jean Dauger Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make nine changes to their side fort the trip to Bayonne in the European Challenge Cup.

Kini Murimurivalu switches to full-back and Guy Porter, Jaco Taute, Dan Kelly and Harry Simmons make up a new line up in the three-quarters, while scrum-half Ben White keeps his place.

Charlie Clare comes in at hooker and lock Cameron Henderson also starts.

Jordan Taufua moves to number eight as Tommy Reffell returns at flanker, with Ollie Chessum also brought in.

The likes of Nemani Nadolo, Ben Youngs, Matias Moroni, George Ford and Ellis Genge have all been given the week off by Leicester boss Steve Borthwick.

The Tigers are one of four sides with a bonus point win from the first round of fixtures and face a Bayonne side that drew 25-all with Italian club Zebre in their opening game.

Bayonne: Luc; Baget, Muscarditz (capt), Hingano, Duhau; Lafage, Zabalza; Cormenier, Delonca, Mousset, Pyle, Ducat, Galarza, Heguy, Taofifenua

Replacements: Ulugia, Perchaud, Nixon, Gorin, Duputs, Ruru, Lestrade, Germain

Leicester: Murimurivalu, Porter, Taute (capt), Kelly, Simmons; Henry, White; Leatigaga, Clare, Heyes, Henderson, Lavanini, Chessum, Reffell, Taufua

Replacements: Whitcombe, Kerr, Cole, Wells, Brink, Wallace, Van Poortvliet, Díaz Bonilla

Referee: Chris Busby (IRU)