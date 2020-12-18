Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will be making his first Ospreys appearance since the end of the autumn internationals

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first Worcester appearance of the new season in the European Challenge Cup against Ospreys at Sixways.

Warriors, who are without 12 injured players, make nine changes to the side that suffered a narrow last-gasp defeat in Pau . last Saturday.

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric returns after withdrawing with a hip injury just before the victory over Castres.

Wales duo Adam Beard and Owen Watkin, and Reuben Morgan-Williams also start.

Lock Beard returns to the starting side, Watkin replaces Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler at centre and scrum-half Morgan-Williams starts ahead of Shaun Venter, while flanker Morgan Morris drops to the bench to accommodate Tipuric.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is still missing after being ruled out for 10 weeks with a knee problem.

Having made his England debut as a replacement against Italy in Rome, Lawrence is now fit following the minor hip injury that forced him to miss the Autumn Nations Cup matches against Wales and France after starting against Georgia and Ireland.

Experienced loose-head prop Marc Thomas, who signed from Harlequins last month, makes his home debut while winger Perry Humphreys and tight-head prop Richard Palframan both return from injury.

Worcester: Nanai; Humphreys, Lawrence, F Venter, David; Shillcock, Simpson, M Thomas, Miller, Palframan, Merrick, Clegg, Hill (capt), Lewis, du Preez.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Verden, A Kitchener, Mama, Hougaard, Searle, Beck.

Ospreys: D Evans; North, Watkin, K Williams, Protheroe; Myler, Morgan-Williams; G Thomas, Parry, Fia, Beard, R Davies, W Griffiths, Tipuric (capt), Lydiate.

Replacements: I Philips, N Smith, Botha, Ashley, Cracknell, M Morris, S Venter, Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)