Paddy Jackson returns at fly-half for London Irish having been rested for their win at Agen

European Challenge Cup Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 20 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish welcome back nine players for their second European Challenge Cup preliminary stage match against Pau.

Matt Rogerson returns as captain after the bonus-point win at fellow Top 14 side Agen alongside Blair Cowan in the back row and fly-half Paddy Jackson.

Australia lock Adam Coleman is among the replacements as he returns from a long-term shoulder injury.

Pau narrowly beat Worcester in their opening fixture but have a much-changed side from that 24-20 victory.

Irish winger Eoghan Barrett and prop Nicolas Corato retain their starting places having scored two of Pau's three tries last Saturday.

London Irish: Homer; Stokes, Rona, P Cokanasiga, Parton; Jackson, Phipps; Dell, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, Mafi, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Elrington, Green, Coleman, Munga, Englefield, Atkins, Meakes.

Pau: Le Gall; Barrett, Couchinave, Dumoulin, Septar; Debaes, Le Bail; Odishvili, Barka, Corato, Marchois, Ramsay (capt), Tagitagivalu, Gunther, Ugena.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Fisi'ihoi, Hamadache, Delannoy, Texier, Marques, Fumat, Votu.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).