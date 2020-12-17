McCloskey could not help prevent Ulster's defeat by Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup: Gloucester v Ulster Venue: Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 19 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has said he is comfortable with the leadership role he has in the current squad - even if he did not see it coming.

James Hume and Michael Lowry, both 22, and 21-year-old Stewart Moore have played major roles in the province's back line this season.

At 28, McCloskey is one of Ulster's more experienced players and enjoys helping the youngsters where he can.

"It is weird - it just sort of happens," he reflected.

"You drift through a couple of years and all of a sudden you look around and everyone is 21 or 22. The likes of Luke (Marshall), Craig Gilroy and I are left wondering what happened - where did all the years go?

"I'd like to think I'm someone that people can bounce ideas off and hopefully pass on what knowledge I have to the likes of (centres) Stewart and James.

"Luke and I will always be there to help them. Defensively is probably where I can help best - I try to do a bit of defensive work with Jared Payne and work in that area, do what I can and see how I can help them through."

Young players 'have a high ceiling'

Hume has been a regular for Ulster at centre this season

McCloskey returned to the Ulster back line after international duty for last Friday's narrow Champions Cup defeat at home to Toulouse, alongside Hume in midfield.

Ahead of their second European outing away to Gloucester on Saturday, McCloskey spoke of the positivity that the crop of young talent breaking into the back line this season has brought to the squad.

"It is brilliant. It is probably a position we haven't been in over the last four or five years where we have a lot of talent coming through," he said.

"Even more so there are guys coming through the Academy, with the likes of Ethan McIlroy who has played very well when he has come in.

"There are a lot of guys under the age of 22 - I'm actually starting to feel a bit old at 28. It is very positive and hopefully that will put us in good stead for the years to come, but we would like to win now as well.

"The guys have had a steep learning curve and have slotted in well so hopefully they can keep on pushing on this year. The ceiling is high for them and they have a really bright future."

Gloucester will have 'big guns' back

McCloskey was on the scoresheet for Ireland against Georgia

McCloskey said he is enjoying being back in the Ulster camp and playing matches after not getting much game time while away with Ireland for the Autumn Nations Cup.

Looking ahead to Saturday's trip to Gloucester, who fielded an experimental line-up in their opening 55-10 defeat by Lyon last weekend, McCloskey admitted his side could require three wins to qualify from their group.

"Because of the shortened format this year it is probably going to take three wins and probably two bonus points in there to have a chance," he continued.

"Every game is a must-win now and it is maybe not a bad way to be. We can hopefully win this week then get a bit of a momentum as we move into the inter-pros.

"Gloucester will be back at home so I would fully expect them to be fully loaded with their big guns back. They will probably have a completely different back line from what played the other day.

"I don't think we can read a lot in to what happened in Lyon so we will look at some of the Premiership games they have played and see what they have done in those."