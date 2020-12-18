Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys scrum-half Shaun Venter in action against Castres

Ospreys will be forced to move their Boxing Day derby date match against Scarlets because Swansea City plan to relay the Liberty Stadium pitch.

Ospreys have yet to confirm where the Pro14 match behind closed doors will be held.

Switching the game to Parc y Scarlets is the most likely outcome.

"We appreciate the urgency around rectifying the problem with the Liberty Stadium pitch," said Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward.

"The Ospreys and Swansea City have always had a close relationship. While the Ospreys are disappointed at not being able to play our Boxing Day fixture at home, we appreciate this is a unique situation for Swansea City and acknowledge relaying the pitch is something that has to happen now."

Swansea City will start laying the new surface straight after the Championship match against Barnsley on 19 December and hope it is ready for the league game against Reading 11 days later.

Ospreys remain in negotiations with Scarlets and Pro14 about the venue change.

The region have previously played league games in Bridgend, Neath and Swansea over the last couple of years when the Liberty Stadium has been unavailable.

Toby Booth's side are currently training at St Helen's in Swansea and hosted Benetton in a 24-22 victory there in November.