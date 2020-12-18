Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams last played for Cardiff Blues against Connacht in October 2020

European Champions Cup: Cardiff Blues v Stade Francais Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 20 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sport website

Wales wing Josh Adams returns for Cardiff Blues against Stade Francais in the European Challenge Cup.

Coach John Mulvihill has made six changes to the side that beat Newcastle Falcons last week.

Wing Aled Summerhill returns to the starting team after being a late withdrawal against Newcastle.

Summerhill withdrew from that encounter as a precaution due to illness but was not displaying Covid-19 symptoms and has since returned two negative tests.

The game will go ahead despite two Cardiff Blues players testing positive for Covid-19 this week.

A further change among the back three sees Hallam Amos switch to full-back, while centre Max Llewellyn makes his his first European start for his home region.

The final change in the backline sees Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams restored alongside Jarrod Evans at 10.

Having made his European debut from the bench last week, Ben Murphy is recalled to the starting line-up to partner Seb Davies at second row.

The front row remains unchanged, but skipper Cory Hill switches to blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by Josh Turnbull and the returning Alun Lawrence.

"We were happy to kick off the competition with an away win, but it's important to back that up," said Mulvihill.

"A couple of home wins in Europe could be enough to seal a place in the next round."

Cardiff Blues: Amos; Summerhill, G Smith, Llewellyn, Adams; J Evans, L Williams; Thyer, Dacey, D Lewis, Murphy, S Davies, Hill (capt), Turnbull, Lawrence.

Replacements: E Lewis, Carre, Arhip, Thornton, Moore, T Williams, B Thomas, Lee-Lo.

Stade Francais: Tui; Naivalu, Fickou, Pasquet, Lapegue; Coville, Percillier; Mavinga, Panis, Melikidze, Grobler, Azagoh, Francoz, Chapuis (capt), Gray.

Replacements: Da Silva, Camara, Tagi, Vincent, Dreno, Veainu, Etien, Manu.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU)