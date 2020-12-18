Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marchant was part of England's squad for much of the autumn and spent part of last season on loan at the Blues in Auckland

Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins v Racing 92 Date: Sunday 20 December Time: 15:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stoop Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website

Joe Marchant will play his first game of the season for Harlequins against last year's runners-up Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday.

He comes into outside centre in place of James Lang.

The only other change to the team that lost 21-7 to Munster in their tournament opener is Tom Lawday replacing James Chisholm at flanker.

Racing 92 name a star-studded backline that includes Finn Russell, Kurtley Beale, Teddy Thomas and Simon Zebo.

Former Munster second row Donnacha Ryan is on the bench, alongside Argentina wing Juan Imhoff. Centre Virimi Vakatawa and hooker Camille Chat miss out.

Racing, who are third in the Top 14 table, opened their Champions Cup campaign in the revamped pool stage with a 26-22 home win over Connacht on Sunday.

The game will be behind closed doors after London and surrounding areas were moved to Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions this week.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard: "The group remains confident and I am delighted with the growth of our team with their reflection and appetite to improve.

"We know we must in order to overcome a formidable Racing 92 team who have been finalists in this competition twice in the last three years."

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Tizard, Young, Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Els, Baxter, Lamb, J Chisholm, Steele, Lang, Ashton

Racing 92: Zebo; Thomas, Beale, Chavancy (capt.), Taofifenua; Russell, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Le Guen, Oz, Le Roux, Bird, Lauret, Chouzenoux, Sanconnie.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Colombe, Ryan, Diallo, Le Garrec, Trinh-Duc, Imhoff.