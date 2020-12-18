Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England players Ugo Monye and Lawernce Dallaglio are among BT Sport's summarisers

Premiership Rugby have agreed a new deal with BT Sport which will see the broadcaster show matches until 2024.

The channel will have exclusive rights to show English rugby's top tier of domestic competition, which it first aired in 2013.

Crowds have been limited this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the broadcaster has shown every game live.

The amount BT Sport has paid has not been disclosed, although it has been reported as being more than £100m. external-link

"This has been an extremely difficult year for sport, this is a partnership that extends beyond the TV screen, and we hope this agreement helps to give rugby clubs in the UK some certainty for the future in these difficult times," said managing director Andy Haworth.

"We will continue to play our part in bringing the best TV coverage of top flight club rugby to our viewers, whilst they are not able to attend live sport."