Glasgow Warriors players had to isolate after an outbreak among opponents Exeter

Glasgow Warriors have been handed a 28-0 'defeat' in their cancelled Champions Cup match with Lyon, which means their hopes of progression are slim.

Twenty Glasgow players are isolating after a Covid-19 outbreak at Exeter, who beat Warriors 42-0 last weekend.

Toulouse have also been handed a bonus-point win over Exeter with the teams' Sunday meeting unable to take place.

La Rochelle are also given a 28-0 'win' over Bath with 12 of the English side's team self-isolating.

A Scarlets player who played in his team's 23-19 win over Bath last weekend subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

French side Toulon have pulled out of the match against Scarlets on Friday evening. It is the fourth match of the weekend to fall victim to an outbreak of coronavirus and its consequences,

All sides in the tournament agreed to forfeit matches if fixtures could not be fulfilled because of coronavirus.

European Professional Club Rugby said external-link of the postponed matches: "EPRC would like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee's decisions were made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season's Heineken Champions Cup in unprecedented circumstances."

After that defeat by Exeter, four Warriors players subsequently returned positive tests, meaning their match with Edinburgh is postponed.

Glasgow are also awaiting the results of further tests.

Edinburgh were scheduled to visit Warriors on 27 December but the 2 January meeting of the sides at Murrayfield is not affected.