WRU's first black coach Abrahams 'wants to be role model'

Captain Siwan Lillicrap says Wales' players are buying into the national side's "exciting" new coaching team.

Former USA Women's assistant sevens coach Warren Abrahams was announced as Wales Women head coach in November.

Ex-captain Rachel Taylor is the new skills coach, with former Ireland forward Sophie Spence joining as a coach intern.

"They've come in and hit the ground running," Lillicrap told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've been in contact with Warren for a little bit of time and he's challenging me personally in different ways - as a captain but also as a player, which is fantastic.

"I know the players are really buying into what he's trying to achieve.

"We're getting detail like we've never had before and he's a real exciting coach, but we're also thinking outside the box and doing things a bit differently.

"We've come closer as a squad and how we've pulled together, especially over the last two weeks, feels like a fresh, new team."

South African-born Abrahams was previously part of the England Men's Sevens coaching team for four years, while fulfilling roles at Harlequins before heading to America.

Taylor is the first professional national female coach and Spence, who won 40 caps for Ireland, has joined Wales as their selected Rugby World Cup 2021 coach intern.

"I've known Spence for some time and played against her in the 2017 World Cup," Lillicrap said.

"Her and Rachel are great appointments.

"Tayls has a great understanding of the game but also she's been there and done and played for Wales women and understands the commitments and demands that are on us as players.

Wales 'have burning ambition to change things' - Rachel Taylor

"But I also love her style of coaching that she's brought in in the last few weeks.

"Spence similarly from a different background in Ireland has got some great experiences and learnings that she brings with her as well.

"It's an exciting coaching team."

Lillicrap described 2020 as a "chaotic year for many reasons" ,not least due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wales failed to win a game in the 2020 Six Nations, with caretaker coaches Chris Horsman and Darren Edwards in charge after Rowland Phillips left as head coach.

But Lillicrap says Wales under their new coaching team can look forward to the future with the World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand next year.

"We've got an exciting year. It's building now and you can feel it in camp," Lillicrap added.