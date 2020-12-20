Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Duncan Weir joined Worcester Warriors from Edinburgh in 2018

Glasgow Warriors are in talks with Duncan Weir with a view to bringing the Scotland fly-half back to Scotstoun.

Weir, 29, began his career with Glasgow and played over 100 games before leaving for Edinburgh in 2016.

He signed for Worcester in 2018 and has been instrumental in keeping them in the English Premiership.

Though no deal has been signed with Glasgow, talks are progressing well and both parties are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Weir still has the option of staying at Worcester, with one other Premiership club also expressing an interest.

Glasgow's move for Weir comes after Warriors and Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings this week announced he is to leave the club to join Gloucester next season.