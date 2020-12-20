Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland international prop Jamie Bhatti has left Edinburgh Rugby for English Premiership side Bath.

Bhatti, who has won 16 caps, will move to the Recreation Ground with immediate effect until the end of this season.

Bath have recruited the 27-year-old as cover for Lewis Boyce, who is recovering from a knee injury.

"Jamie is a high-calibre player with international experience," Bath director Stuart Hooper told the club's official website.

"He brings a raw edge with his game and will only add to our pack for the remainder of the season."

Bhatti made 15 appearances for Edinburgh since joining them from Glasgow last year.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We think this is a move that works for both parties.

"Jamie is an ambitious Scotland internationalist and is understandably keen for more game time than we've been able to offer here, with our props playing so well."