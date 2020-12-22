Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester's Boxing Day Premiership game at Newcastle has been called off following positive Covid tests in the Tigers squad.

Only several positive tests were returned but a large number now need to self-isolate due to contact tracing.

Premiership Rugby issued a statement to confirm that the game is postponed.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy," it said.

"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons. We will give the clubs any support they need."

Premiership Rugby will make a further announcement on the allocation of points for the fixture when a panel has been convened.

But, following a rule change in November, the Premiership will no longer automatically award five points to teams when the opposition is unable to field a side because of coronavirus.

League bosses said then that a four-point win would be awarded to the club able to name a side, with two points to the team forced to cancel.

This is the first Premiership postponement since the new season began, although several games have been called off in the two European trophies.