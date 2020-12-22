Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England number eight Dean Ryan joined Dragons in 2019

Dragons will have some players back from coronavirus-related absences for Boxing Day's Pro14 match against Cardiff Blues - but they are still awaiting test results for others.

Dragons were without 17 players for last Saturday's defeat in Bordeaux.

The six players withdrawn from the previous weekend's loss to Wasps - after two players tested positive for Covid-19 - are back in the squad.

Dragons' latest test results are expected on Wednesday.

"For everyone, it's a weekly thing now and we've got to structure our weeks to work out the best way through," said the Gwent region's director of rugby, Dean Ryan.

"What we do know is the group prior to Wasps is back in training for the first time today [Tuesday].

"A squad that is resourced as we are is always challenged when we lose that front line.

"That's what the Dragons is and always been. The challenge of Covid added to a small squad and under-resourced is just an additional problem."

The players returning to the Dragons' squad having come into contact with the two who tested positive for Covid-19 include Ashton Hewitt, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright and Harrison Keddie.

As well as coronavirus-enforced withdrawals, Dragons have also had to cope with a raft of rugby-related injuries.

Fly-half Sam Davies was pulled out shortly before the European Champions Cup loss to Bordeaux as a precaution due to a leg injury, while wing Jared Rosser (concussion) and full-back Will Talbot-Davies were both injured during the match.

All three are being assessed ahead of Saturday's meeting with Cardiff Blues, a first festive derby without supporters because of coronavirus restrictions.

"I don't expect the game to change that much," said Ryan.

"Obviously it's without the emotion of the supporters there but these rivalries have gone on for how many years, and I expect it to be fully committed and physical, even though we don't have the added impact of crowds."