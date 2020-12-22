Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Parry looks at the knee injury he suffered against Worcester which forced him to leave the field

Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: TBC Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales hooker Sam Parry will miss Ospreys' Boxing Day derby with Scarlets after suffering a knee injury in the Challenge Cup win over Worcester.

Parry scored a try in the 38-29 victory before being forced off with the nasty cut.

The match has been switched from Liberty Stadium because Championship football club landlords Swansea City are replacing the playing surface.

The Pro14 game is now set to be played at Parc y Scarlets.

"It is disappointing because the Liberty Stadium is our home and where we play," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"The quality and the surface and the arena we play on are important to us and we are trying to solve that situation."

Scarlets' home ground is expected to be confirmed as the venue and if that is the case, Booth says his side must adapt.

"It would be out of necessity and everybody understands that," said Booth.

"It does not really affect our preparation and probably means we need to be better. We would be putting more pressure on ourselves by playing away.

"That's a good test for us and the Scarlets have probably been the most consistent team in recent years and it's an opportunity to see how far down the road we are. "

No new Covid-19 cases

Booth say there have been no new positive tests this week at Ospreys.

"We have had our tests on Monday this week and we are all good from that point of view," said Booth.

"We have a few boys back from self-isolating from last week and even though they tested negative, we are erring on the side of caution.

"With the infection rates as they are, we are probably compromising some of our preparation and just making sure people are fit and well before they come back.

"We have changed the way we have trained this week and a bit of last week to try and minimise and mitigate risk.

"We have got rid of a lot of meetings and run effectively a split programme. It has an effect on your day and the connectivity of the group, but we just need to do the right thing."

Booth confirmed the players would be allowed to spend time with family on Christmas Day under the rules in Wales.

"They will be following national health government guidelines as everyone will be," added Booth.

"I trust our players to do the right thing. Nobody has given me reason to think that will not be upheld."

Ospreys: tbc

Scarlets: tbc

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, Aled Evans (both WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU).