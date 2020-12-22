Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Connacht defeat Ulster in the last meeting between the sides at the Aviva Stadium in August

Ulster's Pro14 game against Connacht on 27 December remains on despite the ban on new inter-county travel that will be in effect in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Government decided on Tuesday to introduce a ban on people leaving their own counties on new trips from after 26 December.

However, this will not apply to elite sport so Ulster will be able to travel down to Galway for the game.

Sunday's match will take place behind closed doors at The Sportsground.