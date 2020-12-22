Heineken Champions Cup: Coronavirus cancellation rules "far too harsh", says Ugo Monye

Stuart Hogg scores a try for Exeter
Title-holders Exeter's Champions Cup quarter-final hopes were dealt a blow by their cancelled game at Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup rules handing a 28-0 defeat to sides responsible for coronavirus-related cancellations are "far too harsh", says former England wing Ugo Monye.

Four fixtures were cancelled last weekend because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The tournament has adopted a condensed format this year and Monye fears the sanctions will mean the best eight teams do not reach the quarter-finals.

"It feels far too harsh a sanction in a condensed season," he said.

Monye continued on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly: "There is no blame in this pandemic.

"The game needs an element of empathy, this feels quite clinical."

Defending champions Exeter Chiefs were given a 28-0 loss, meaning their opponents Toulouse took a maximum five points from the fixture, after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

With four sides advancing from each 12-team pool, the result means Chiefs might not reach the last eight even if they take maximum points from their final two group games.

Glasgow were also given a 28-0 loss as their game against Lyon was called off because of Warriors' exposure to Exeter the weekend before.

Bath and Toulon suffered similar fates, with the French side pulling out of their game at Scarlets less than two hours before kick-off because of safety concerns after a positive coronavirus test at the Welsh club.

"It doesn't sit well with me," Monye added.

"Exeter Chiefs, the current champions, can now only get a maximum of 15 points and might not even get to the quarter-finals for something totally out of their control.

"If you've done everything you can to follow the guidelines then why should you be punished?

"My fear is, you might not have the eight best teams in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"You will just have the ones that managed to dodge the virus the best or just got lucky with it."

'Racing defeat rocked me to the core' - Ashton

Chris Ashton is tackled
Chris Ashton played in Harlequins' defeat to Racing 92 on Sunday

Premiership side Harlequins' match against French team Racing 92 did go ahead, with the hosts suffering a bruising 49-7 defeat. by last season's finalists.

Quins could only muster one try, through Scott Steele, to Racing's seven and are now left with almost no chance of reaching the last eight.

"It has rocked me to the core," Harlequins wing Chris Ashton said.

"It was embarrassing. I've not been beaten like that since I was about 18. It is going to take me a while to get over it.

"I had hoped to get to the end of rugby without that happening so it has cut me deep."

'People are as excited about Barbeary as they were Itoje' - Care

Alfie Barbeary celebrates scoring a try
Alfie Barbeary scored two tries in Wasps' win against Montpellier

Fellow English side Wasps enjoyed more success as they beat Montpellier 33-14 and now sit second in Pool A.

Number eight Alfie Barbeary, usually a hooker, scored two tries and set up another in a rampaging man-of-the-match performance for the hosts.

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care praised Barbeary, comparing the 20-year-old to a young Maro Itoje.

"He looks tough, he's got half his front teeth missing," Care added.

"When he's playing he looks like he wants to hurt people with and without the ball. People are as excited about him as they were about Maro Itoje five or six years ago."

  • Will we ever get any welsh, Irish or Scottish ex pro’s on the line up or is it an England old boys club? Chris Jones (ALWAYS on the fence) plus 3 ex England players...

    Should be renamed English premiership rugby weekly!

    • SteveJohnson replied:
      Scrum V BBC Podcast, The Welsh Rugby Podcast, Blood & Mud.

  • This years competition has decended into a farce. The winners won't feel like they have won the cup, that is the harshest bit about it.

  • The Uk is in a big mess does rugby really matter as it stands...be sensible and stop all games...unbelievable really.

  • Oh shush for pity’s sake Monye. Other teams, British and European, have managed to exist in their Covid bubbles, everyone signed up to this short format competition and knew the penalties if they had to forfeit. Can’t stand Glasgow but why should they have to now potentially lose matches 28-0 because Exeter rugby club and Chiefs’ players can’t abide by the rules?

  • The rules are not fair but I guess the view is that some rugby is better than no rugby even if the comp is flawed. The important point for the clubs is that some revenue is generated and that the clubs can stay connected to their fan base. Quite rightly the health of the players and staff has to be paramount. lets be thankful for what we can watch and take each game as it comes as a blessing.

  • Much as I love rugby, and will support my teams to the max and watch them play on TV whenever possible, maybe this makes me hypocritical but I do believe that rugby has started up again too early! It is too close contact to be safe in my opinion! And before I get shot down with the testing etc my wife is a frontline nurse that works with covid and I know all about the time scales of infection rate

  • It does seem a little harsh however all the clubs signed up to it. l wonder how many protests there were when ruling was revealed to them? Or did they think ( like Baxter) it won't happen to us.

  • All the teams agreed to this before they started. I have yet to see anyone come up with a better idea, given there aren't any free weekends in the rugby calender.
    As for Exeter, it will be fixed again for them. I expect Nigel Owens or Andrew Brace to get the Toulouse match. Maximum points and maximum penalties.

    • TARW replied:
      So your calling those two refs and the organisers cheats!! Grow up .
      I wonder who you support

  • Talking of Exeter has there been any news on what is happening with our game against them on Boxing Day yet? I saw something about more tests but not seen anything else

  • Agreed. Not that Glasgow are playing well this year, but to be handed a 28-0 loss because "they played a team a week before that contracted COVID" is absolutely no fault of their own.

  • Like the Autumn International competition it has descended into a lottery. I hope they give all the teams an equal share of the money available if they play this out to the end.

  • This competition will always carry a footnote whichever team wins it. The nature of rugby union as a full contact sport is well understood. The other article about concussion is possibly more alarming for the future. Does anyone really believe that only 20% of players suffer concussion, I suspect that Brian O'Driscoll's uncle would cite a much higher percentage?

    • duncan brownley replied:
      That's just Professional too what about the Amateur lads around the country or globally.

      Yes like someone has posted if the Funds are distributed fairly then be it.

      Do we accept there is Rugby and all happy at these times or just say No.

      Seeing as Sky and other satellite channels putting the money forward and need their Air time filling yes it is money orientated.

  • It would be shame if Exeter cannot defend their title going out of competition due to Covid.

  • There’s no easy fix to this unfortunately. Right now, the concerns over the disease are higher than summer. Vaccine or not, we are currently on a downward spiral. 2 young Newcastle footballers are suffering from long covid. They may not be alone and it could ruin, both careers & quality of life. It will be a lost season, people need to enjoy it best they can.

  • It goes against all sporting justice that a team forced to self isolate, because an opponent in a previous match tested positive, should be punished.

  • The new format was an unnecessarily complicated mess to start with, it has now descended into farce.
    At a critical time for the sport for many reasons, the lack of competent leadership and governance is very worrying.

  • Each time a game is cancelled and a 28 nil result is awarded it devalues the competition. Will the winners be the best team or the team that was luckiest with the virus?

    On a different topic will Eddie pick the Saracens players for the 6Ns even though they won't have played a competitive game?

  • There has to be a way of allowing teams to progress in the competition, but I agree this is not particularly fair (although there’s a lot right now that’s not fair!).

    I especially feel for teams like Glasgow - hit with a loss when all they had done was to self isolate because of playing a team a week earlier with a subsequent outbreak.

  • Rob Baxter had no sympathy with Sale and so presumably believes in forfeiting. Right now who cares if it is not the best 8 teams who qualify , we are lucky to be watching rugby and the players are keeping their jobs.

    • Whale of Iz replied:
      No sympathy at all for Exeter, their "holier than thou" attitude is irritating. Glasgow have suffered because Exeter did not control their players. Add to that, Exeter rugby is just dull.

